BURLINGTON — Students from Burlington-Edison High School gathered around the Holiday Inn pool holding joystick remotes, guiding underwater robots built out of PVC pipe through hula hoops suspended off the bottom of the pool floor.
It might look like play to some, but the goal is to spark an interest in engineering and science careers for these students.
For 4 1/2 weeks of the spring semester, as part of the Navy Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps naval and marine science curriculum, students work in teams, building and testing underwater remotely operated vehicles through the SeaPerch robotics program.
Students solder boards, operate power tools and manage wiring as they follow the manuals’ instructions to build the remote control, thrusters and frame of the SeaPerch. Freshmen and sophomores construct simpler designs, while juniors and seniors tackle more complex builds.
Mistakes that happen here are a vital part of the learning process.
Generally, at least one or two of the SeaPerch students will experience what teacher Dan Boudreau calls an “engineering casualty,” typically due to the loss of a propeller or because a supposedly waterproof electrical engine dies because of an overlooked leak.
“Water will find a way,” Boudreau tells his students.
The SeaPerch program introduces students to naval engineering concepts and provides a chance to gain workforce skills. Those include critical thinking and problem-solving as their robots inevitably malfunction.
“The way we teach it is to not tear everything apart when it gets broken,” Boudreau said. “Reevaluate, constantly assess where you’re at, make improvements, and then try again — because it will fail.”
Boudreau said the students learn and have fun with the hands-on nature of the SeaPerch program.
“If I tell it to you, you’re not going to remember it as well as if I tell it to you, and I demonstrate it,” he said. “... If I tell it to you, I demonstrate it, but then I have you do it, you’re gonna get a better retention factor.”
The program’s ultimate goal is to get kids interested in engineering and science, Boudreau said.
“I have a lot of students that were NJROTC, and now they’re in oceans and technologies,” he said. “Our country is not producing as many engineers as we used to. … (After having some STEM experience) hopefully some of them will take up an engineering discipline if they go to college.”
