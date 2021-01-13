Two more Skagit County public school districts have made plans to bring back students.
The Burlington-Edison and La Conner school districts will bring back some of their youngest students to campuses in a mostly hybrid fashion, meaning some in-person and some online learning.
The Burlington-Edison School District will welcome back students in kindergarten through fifth grade on Jan. 26, Superintendent Laurel Browning said.
“We are excited to have our students return to school,” she said.
The district is in the midst of surveying parents and guardians of its middle school-age students to determine when to bring them back.
The La Conner School District, which has remained in a mostly remote model since the beginning of the school year, will have its kindergarten and first graders back on campus Feb. 1, Special Services Director Andy Wheeler said in a video for families.
The district hopes to have all of its elementary school students on campus by the end of February, Wheeler said.
The Anacortes and Concrete school districts reopened to students on Monday.
The Mount Vernon School District is finalizing plans to return its youngest learners to its elementary schools, the Conway district has been in a hybrid model since the start of the school year and the Sedro-Woolley district has yet to announce plans to return.
