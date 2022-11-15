svh-202211xx-new-Laurel-Browning-1.jpg
Burlington-Edison School District Superintendent Laurel Browning poses for a portrait Tuesday at the district offices in Burlington. Browning is stepping down after 14 years in the role.

 Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald

After 28 years with the Burlington-Edison School District, Superintendent Laurel Browning has announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year.

Browning’s time in the district began at Lucille Umbarger Elementary where she served as the school’s principal. She moved on to work as the lead of the district’s Teaching and Learning department and as assistant superintendent, before serving as superintendent for 14 years.


