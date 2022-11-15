After 28 years with the Burlington-Edison School District, Superintendent Laurel Browning has announced her plans to retire at the end of the school year.
Browning’s time in the district began at Lucille Umbarger Elementary where she served as the school’s principal. She moved on to work as the lead of the district’s Teaching and Learning department and as assistant superintendent, before serving as superintendent for 14 years.
“She’s had very excellent leadership skills and a genuine love for students,” said Roger Howard, president of the Burlington-Edison School Board. “She continues to fulfill the mission of providing the best education and social environment possible for our students in our district. We really appreciate the work she’s put in over the years.”
Browning said after 35 years of working in education, it was time to pass the baton to someone else.
Her achievements as superintendent include raising the district’s graduation rate from the low 70s to 92%, establishing a dual language program, opening the Northwest Career and Technical Academy, and implementing full-day kindergarten and the Opportunity Kindergarten program.
In her work, she enjoyed developing relationships with the community and advocating for student achievement, she said.
“Always at the heart of everything is how (we can) support our students and ensure that they have the best educational experience possible,” Browning said. “I just really believe we’re guardians of our students … and I feel like it was my responsibility to be kind and courageous on their behalf.”
In her retirement, Browning said she hopes to visit relatives in Africa and Kenya. In Skagit County, she plans to work with nonprofit and community organizations.
In a letter to Burlington-Edison families and the community, Browning thanked district staff, the School Board, her family and the community for supporting her in her time as superintendent.
Discussions regarding the selection process for Browning’s replacement began Monday at a meeting of the School Board.
The district will use an outside firm to conduct a nationwide search for candidates.
After conducting preliminary interviews of candidates, the School Board will introduce the top three candidates to students, staff and the community for input.
The board hopes to have Browning’s replacement selected by spring, said Howard.
(0) comments
