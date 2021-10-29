BURLINGTON — The Burlington-Edison School Board approved Monday sending two replacement levy proposals to voters in the February 2022 special election.
District voters will decide whether to approve a four-year replacement educational programs and operations (EPO) levy expected to bring in a total of $46.9 million and a four-year replacement capital projects levy expected to bring in a total of $14.4 million.
EPO levies fund everything from text books, to extracurricular activities, school nurses and the district’s dual language program.
If approved, the EPO levy would replace a two-year EPO levy voters approved in 2020.
If the replacement levy is approved, property owners in the district are expected to pay $2.10 per $1,000 in assessed property value in each of the four years of the levy. That is expected to bring in about $10.5 million in the first year, $11.28 million the next, $12.13 million in the third and $13 million in the final year.
If the capital projects levy is approved, property owners in the district would pay 72 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value the first year, 67 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value the next, 62 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in the third and 58 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value in the fourth.
That would bring in about $3.6 million in each of the four years.
If approved, the levies would take effect in 2022.
