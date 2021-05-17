SEDRO-WOOLLEY — A new program is getting off the ground at Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley.
While for the past four years the center has had a focus on what are called soft trades, such as information technology and health care, the new security and protective services program will be a more hands-on program designed to get students into careers in law enforcement, fire service and emergency response.
"This is a really unique program," said Melina Zahalka, college and careers director at the center. "This particular trade really promotes leadership development."
Job Corps, a program of the U.S. Department of Labor, provides tuition-free education and job training at more than 140 campuses nationwide to students ages 16 to 24 who face barriers to education and employment.
The 36-week program at the Cascades Job Corps Center is divided into six sessions, focusing on topics such as the Fourth Amendment (the prohibition of unreasonable search and seizure) and other legal issues, tactics and techniques, and a variety of communication skills including radio communication, interviewing and report writing.
"I'd really like to see people focused on protecting rights rather than taking them away," said program instructor Ty Bricker. "That's the reason you want to turn out really good people."
Much of the curriculum focuses on areas Bricker — a former U.S. Forest Service law enforcement officer — said he feels are most important for students to know.
An important focus for Bricker is crisis intervention and de-escalation techniques — something that until recently may not have been a focus for many law enforcement agencies, he said.
“I think we're heading in the right direction," Bricker said. "You're supposed to help people. And you’re supposed to protect people."
Bricker hopes graduates of this program will be able to transition into more advanced programs such as the state Basic Law Enforcement Academy, or Skagit Valley College's fire science program or its Parks Law Enforcement Academy.
"My long-term goal for the students is to get them into more viable financial security," he said. "Like law enforcement, firefighter, or dispatch. The money and job security lies in first responder stuff."
The program currently has three students enrolled, Zahalka said. Administrators hope that number increases as COVID-19 pandemic restrictions are lifted.
Sedro-Woolley Police Chief Lin Tucker said employers aren't only looking to hire those with bachelor's degrees in criminal justice. Some students might thrive in the more trade-school atmosphere of Job Corps' program, he said.
"We need these kinds of programs," Tucker said.
Even if the students don't end up in traditional law enforcement roles, maybe they'll find another job that suits them, such as probation officer or community service officer, Tucker said.
Skylar Dietrich, who came to the center for its certified medical assistant program, is one of the first students in the new program. He hopes to take the skills he learns to jump start a career in the emergency medical services.
"I've always just wanted to make people's lives better," the 23-year-old Dietrich said. "I see myself more as a protector so I came to this trade.
