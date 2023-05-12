Children's author, illustrator comes to Burlington RACQUEL MUNCY @Racquel_SVH Racquel Muncy Author email May 12, 2023 22 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Children's author Barney Saltzberg reads his book “We’re All In the Same Boat” on Friday at the Burlington Public Library. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Buy Now Three-year-old Sarai Cason listens Friday as author Barney Saltzberg reads his book "A Delicious Story" at the Burlington Public Library. Oliver Hamlin / Skagit Valley Herald Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BURLINGTON — Award-winning children's author and illustrator Barney Saltzberg visited the Burlington Public Library on Friday for an author talk. Saltzberg kept the children — all under the age of 5 — engaged with a mix of songs and reading.The group got a special treat when he read his book "A Delicious Story," which won't be released until June.This story involves two mice, the bigger of which ate the story and had to come up with a new story for the little mouse.The two characters were voiced Friday by Saltzberg and children's librarian Eleanor Howell-Shryock. "It's so great to have Barney in the library. We don't get to have authors in the library very often, so it's a treat," Howell-Shryock said.From 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the Children's Museum of Skagit County, Saltzberg will help read his book "We're All in the Same Boat."The book will be read in various languages, including English, Spanish, Mixteco and American Sign Language, said museum Executive Director Cate Anderson.The Saturday event will also have other activities for children.The Burlington library will be helping kids make boats and the Museum of Northwest Art is sending origami boat kits, Anderson said. Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Racquel Muncy Author email Follow Racquel Muncy Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Gas smell hits air in Anacortes Mount Vernon staff and students picket outside of school district office Investigators looking for missing woman Police arrest two after finding them with drugs, gun in public restroom Kids gather for annual Sedro-Woolley fishing derby Tweets by goskagit
