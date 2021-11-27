Community asked for input on next Skagit Valley College president By Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Nov 27, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Skagit Valley College is inviting the public to take part in two community forums on the search for the school's next president.The meetings will be held online Tuesday and Thursday.The college's Board of Trustees has started the process of looking for a replacement for Tom Keegan, who announced in October that he would retire at the end of August. Keegan has served as president at the college for nearly a decade.The forums will give the community a chance to share opinions and thoughts about the qualifications needed for the next president. No RSVP is needed.They will be held at 4:30 p.m. each day.To access the Tuesday forum, go to skagitvalleycollege.zoom.us/j/84688972841.To access the Thursday forum, go to skagitvalleycollege.zoom.us/j/81510000430In addition to the forums, the college has developed an online survey to help in its search.Responses will be used to develop what the college is calling a Presidential Profile, which will be used to recruit candidates and evaluate applications.The survey is available at skagit.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b7qh0Ji7OobsFYq.Survey feedback must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Friday. Responses will be anonymous.For more on the president search, visit skagit.edu/presidential-search. More from this section Get to Know: Amos Grey Posted: 6 minutes ago. Skagit Valley College men's basketball team handles Big Bend Posted: 9 a.m. Skagit Valley Herald Defensive Football Player of the Year: Connor Davis Posted: 6 a.m. Island Hospital CEO steps down Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Proposed Skagit County budget calls for pulling money from reserves Posted: Nov. 26, 2021 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Skagit Valley College Tom Keegan President Search Community Forums Zoon College Computer Science Law University Politics Forum Skagit Valley Community Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. News Trending Today Forecast: Second round of major Skagit River flooding ahead Law enforcement apprehends man wanted on 32 felony charges Mount Vernon floodwall does the job Sheriff's Office investigates murder-suicide Rate of new COVID-19 cases in county continues to drop Tweets by goskagit
