Skagit Valley College is inviting the public to take part in two community forums on the search for the school's next president.

The meetings will be held online Tuesday and Thursday.

The college's Board of Trustees has started the process of looking for a replacement for Tom Keegan, who announced in October that he would retire at the end of August.

Keegan has served as president at the college for nearly a decade.

The forums will give the community a chance to share opinions and thoughts about the qualifications needed for the next president. No RSVP is needed.

They will be held at 4:30 p.m. each day.

To access the Tuesday forum, go to skagitvalleycollege.zoom.us/j/84688972841.

To access the Thursday forum, go to skagitvalleycollege.zoom.us/j/81510000430

In addition to the forums, the college has developed an online survey to help in its search.

Responses will be used to develop what the college is calling a Presidential Profile, which will be used to recruit candidates and evaluate applications.

The survey is available at skagit.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_b7qh0Ji7OobsFYq.

Survey feedback must be submitted by 10 a.m. on Friday. Responses will be anonymous.

For more on the president search, visit skagit.edu/presidential-search.

