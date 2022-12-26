goskagit

A bachelor's degree program in computer science is in development at Skagit Valley College following state legislation authorizing community colleges to offer the degree.

The legislation was passed in 2021 in order to address the state's growing technology sector and provide low-income students and students of color with the opportunity to secure the “high-demand jobs of the future,” according to the Legislature.


— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @Benjoomi

