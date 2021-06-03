CONCRETE — After yet another an unusual school year because of the COVID-19 pandemic, graduation season has arrived, with the Class of 2021 being able to return to some graduation traditions.
On Thursday in Concrete, the high school held its Parade of Graduates, where the Class of 2021 returned to its roots to visit teachers and students at the elementary school.
"It reminds the seniors where they come from," said high school Principal Christine Tripp. "It's a reminder that they're grounded in their community, even if they move away and do something else."
The district has 33 students graduating Friday night.
In previous years, the parade has consisted of hugs, high-fives and tears as the district's seniors walked the halls of the elementary school wearing their caps and gowns.
This year, the pandemic prevented the hugs and high-fives, but the tears remained.
The event is as much for the younger students as it is for the seniors, Tripp said.
"Kids look up to kids," Tripp said. "If you really want to make an impact on younger students, mentor them with an older student."
Because of COVID-19 safety protocols, the seniors walked around the school building and waved to the younger students, some of whom had made signs congratulating them on their hard work.
"We're so happy to be able to have some fun things for the seniors," said Concrete Elementary School Principal Jaci Gallagher, who was a teacher at the elementary school before being hired as its principal. "It's fun to see the kids that maybe struggled in elementary school, and now they're graduating."
While this year has provided plenty of obstacles for the seniors to overcome, the experience is likely one that has made them stronger, Tripp said.
"They're going to take this challenge into their lives," Tripp said. "They should be able to manage a lot."
On Friday, Concrete will be the first of Skagit County's six public high schools to hold graduation, with the rest of the schools having their graduations in the upcoming weeks.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.