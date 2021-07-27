The Concrete and La Conner school boards on Monday night approved the 2021-2022 budgets for their school districts.
The Concrete School District is expecting about $10.5 million in revenue and about $10.8 million in expenditures. The district expects to end the school year with about $2 million in reserves.
“We tried to stay pretty fiscally conservative again,” Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett said.
The district also plans to continue putting money aside for future capital projects, Barrett said.
Like other districts throughout the county, the district will benefit from federal COVID-19 relief funds, which it plans to use to help students make up for any lost learning last year.
“We’ve got a pretty heavy focus on propping up the learning loss,” Barrett said. “That’s going to be a big target for us.”
The La Conner School District is expecting about $14 million in both revenue and expenditures.
It will still be able to maintain about $1.4 million in its reserves, meeting the school board’s 10% reserve fund goal, La Conner School District Superintendent Will Nelson said.
While Nelson said the district will have to use more of its federal COVID-19 relief funds on staffing than he would like, the district will also be able to add new high school classes, namely in the Career and Technical Education program.
