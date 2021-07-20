CONWAY — The Conway School Board approved Monday evening the school district's budget for the 2021-2022 school year.
The district is expecting revenues of about $7.7 million and expenditures of about $7.6 million.
The school year is expected to conclude with the district having $1.6 million in reserves, or about 21% of its annual budget.
One thing the new budget will allow the district to do is hire an additional science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) teacher, as well as an additional kindergarten teacher, Superintendent Jeff Cravy said.
The district will also be able to hire a student support educator who will work with the school counselor as students transition back to full-time school, he said.
The budget will also allow the district to continue updating its curriculum, and add online components to that curriculum.
