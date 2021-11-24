CONWAY — The Conway School Board approved two resolutions Monday night to put two replacement levies on the Feb. 8 special election ballot.
The Conway School District will put an educational programs and operations (EPO) levy, and a technology capital projects levy on the ballot.
The current EPO and technology capital projects levies are set to expire at the end of 2022.
The EPO levy will collect $1.2 million in 2023, $1.2 million in 2024, $1.3 million in 2024 and $1.3 million in 2025.
The EPO resolution says money collected will be used for teaching, school supplies, technology, athletics, buildings and transportation.
The EPO levy rate will be $1.71 per 1,000 in assessed property value for 2023, $1.68 in 2024, $1.65 in 2025 and $1.61 in 2026.
The replacement technology capital projects levy will collect $320,000 over four years (2023 to 2026).
The levy will collect $80,000 per year.
The levy rate will be 11 cents per $1,000 in assessed property value for the first two years of the levy, and 10 cents for the final two years.
According to the resolution, the levy will allow the district to maintain and modernize its educational facilities through the acquisition, installation and replacement, as needed, of technology equipment, systems, facilities and projects.
The rates of the current levies in their final year of 2022 are $1.74 per $1,000 in assessed property value for the EPO levy and 12 cents per $1,000 for the technology levy.
