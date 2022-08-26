...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 PM PDT
SATURDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 5 PM PDT Saturday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
CONWAY — Grayson Scott threw candy from the back of his father’s truck Friday as it made its way along the route of the Conway Back to School Parade.
Grayson, and other students in the Conway School District, will start school Monday. Grayson will be in kindergarten.
The parade aims to get kids excited for the start of the school year, said Mandy Scott, Grayson’s mother and secretary of the Conway School District Parent Teacher Organization.
“It’s a great way for kids to get excited and not be bummed that summer’s over,” she said.
Scott and her three children rode in the parade in the back of the family truck.
Skagit County Fire District 3 joined in the parade, with parents and kids riding the department’s vehicles down a stretch of Conway Hill Road.
“We’re here to serve the community so we want to be a part of it,” Fire District 3 Chief Chad DeVlieger said.
With a number of administrators and staff in the school district serving as volunteers in the fire department, the school district and fire department have a close relationship, said school district Superintendent Jeff Cravy.
The parade made its return following a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Cravy said.
Afterward, parents and students headed to the school for an open house — meeting teachers and classmates, finding cubbies and lockers, and talking to club and after-school activity organizers such as those with Cub Scouts Troop 4056 and the local soccer association.
“It’s (about) building that sense of community when we first start, so that when the first day of school comes, (the kids are) a little more comfortable,” Cravy said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.