MOUNT VERNON — After weeks of preparation, culinary students at the Northwest Career and Technical Academy competed Thursday in the second annual Kitchen Wars.
Ten teams of students each made an international appetizer and a mocktail. Each team needed 300 samples to ensure all guests would get to try the pairing and cast a vote.
Prior to the big day, culinary instructor Lyle Hildahl said there were three rules the students had to follow: be safe, be professional and have fun.
“Once you have fun, all of the distractions go away,” he said. “I’ve never seen it so calm in the kitchen with 40 kids.”
Amalie Zacherl said the most difficult part for her team was creating the perfect mocktail to pair with the appetizer, and letting go of the desire to be perfect.
While it was a bit of a stressful and overwhelming experience for some of the students, Grace Devaney of team Rust-eze said it was still a fun time.
She said the competition helped to solidify skills learned in the kitchen. It also helped in learning how to mass produce a recipe and how to create what the team had evisioned.
“It gives you a feel for the industry,” Devaney said.
Families, teachers and community members came out in support of the students.
Tami Scott, culinary teacher at Meridian High School in Bellingham, had two students compete. One of her students made crab rangoon, and Scott said she loved it.
“Overall, knowing the age and experience level, I think they all did an amazing job,” she said. “It’s a little tour around the world.”
Sarah Green came with her family and loved that there was something for everyone. One of her favorite dishes was the lasagna frita by Hestia’s Hellenists. And her son Sam could not get enough of the cocoa mango cooler from Rust-eze.
That cocoa mango cooler ended up taking home the win for best mocktail, although it won by only one vote, said Hildahl.
The winner for best appetizer went to Papa’s for its chicken crepe with Swiss chard, bell pepper and tomato sauce.
Papa’s captain Hailey Claridge said the team was able to prep most of the food the day before, including making 90 crepes by hand.
“I’m so happy, I really needed this,” she said. “This class really prepared us for this win especially.”
Northwest Career and Technical Academy Project Manager Mitch Everton said the night was a success. About 250 showed up and everyone seemed to have a good time.
“I’m very impressed with how these students did,” he said. “They’re focused on what they want to do and where they want to go next.”
