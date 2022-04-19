...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 AM TO 11 PM PDT
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...East to southeast winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca and
Central U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca.
* WHEN...From 5 AM to 11 PM PDT Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — U.S. Deputy Secretary of Education Cindy Marten visited Mary Purcell Elementary School on Tuesday afternoon.
Marten is traveling to various school districts for what the Department of Education is calling its ARPStars Tour, where Marten can see how districts are spending American Rescue Plan Act money.
Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief (ESSER) funding allocated through ARPA accounted for $1.8 billion statewide, a portion of which went to the Sedro-Woolley School District.
A group of faculty met with Marten in a foundations kindergarten classroom, which is a pre-kindergarten class that focuses on social and emotional learning.
The ESSER funding helped Mary Purcell Elementary School add a foundations kindergarten class, giving the district a total of three.
Students enrolled in foundations kindergarten tend to have a better understanding of classroom routines and have a greater social and emotional capacity upon entering elementary school, district early learning specialist Sarah Dahl said.
For example, students enrolled in foundations kindergarten learn important life skills early on, such as sharing and meeting new people, she said.
There are about 113 students enrolled in foundations kindergarten throughout the Sedro-Woolley School District.
“I am excited every year to watch that number grow higher and higher,” Dahl said.
Karlie Olsen, a kindergarten teacher at Mary Purcell, said foundations kindergarten is helpful to her because it establishes a baseline of student learning before those students enter her classroom.
The students who begin kindergarten with social and emotional skills from foundations kindergarten can be examples to other students in Olsen’s class and allow her to more efficiently teach at the state standards.
“What you’re doing is truly changing life outcomes,” Marten said about the foundations kindergarten program.
Some students in the foundations kindergarten class brought Marten gifts when they learned she would visit their class.
One student gave her a small book the class made during a classroom “creation station.”
Marten congratulated the faculty at Mary Purcell for creating a positive learning environment in the foundations kindergarten program.
