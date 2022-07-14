The Burlington-Edison School District has selected the next principal to lead West View Elementary School.
Ryan Barci began his new role as principal July 1. Barci previously worked as an assistant principal at Eagle Creek Elementary School in Arlington and taught sixth grade at Bay View Elementary School.
“Mr. Barci brings a strong background in elementary education, with experience in teacher mentoring, curriculum development and planning, instructional strategies to support Multilingual Learners, and professional learning community facilitation,” said a news release from the Burlington-Edison School District. “He has a passion for working with young students and has experience with social-emotional learning and trauma-informed practices.”
Conway searching for new board member
The Conway School Board will appoint a new board member in August, following the departure of director Wade Melton after nine years of service.
“Wade made a number of impacts on the Conway School District, but none as much as his focus on fiscal responsibility and creating a sustainable and fiscally responsible budget. Wade’s positive influence will be felt for years to come,” according to a statement in a Conway Cougars newsletter.
The district is searching for someone to complete Melton’s term, from September to November 2023.
