SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE REGISTRATION UNDERWAY: Skagit Valley College is taking registration for the summer and fall quarters.
Summer classes begin July 6 and fall classes on Sept. 21.
To have questions answered, chat with a college staffer at skagit.edu/uchat.
For more information, go to skagit.edu/summerfall.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE STAFFER HONORED: Skagit Valley College Human Resources Manager Kristina Hutchinson has been recognized by the College and University Professional Association for Human Resources.
Hutchinson, who joined the college’s human resources department in 2010, will receive the association’s Western Region Human Resources Excellence Award.
As region winner, Hutchinson will become eligible for the organization’s national award.
CASCADES JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT: The Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is accepting applications.
Cascades Job Corps Center is a tuition-free career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify to attend, applicants must be between the ages of 16 and 24, meet income requirements (or receive government assistance), and have educational barriers.
Specifically, the Cascades Job Corps Center offers certificates in information technology (IT), office administration, health care, security and protective services, and culinary arts.
For more information, visit cascades.jobcorps.gov or reach out to local admissions counselor Morgan DeYoung at DeYoung.Morgan@jobcorps.org or 360-399-6105.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: First Lutheran Preschool in Mount Vernon is registering children for the 2021-2022 school year.
Classes will be 9 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays.
Children must be 3 years old by Oct. 1 and must be toilet trained.
For more information, call 360-391-8581.
