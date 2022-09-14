The state Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction has named Veronica Gonzalez, the multilingual student and family liaison for the Mount Vernon School District, the 2022 Washington State Classified School Employee of the Year.
Gonzalez has worked at Mount Vernon High School for 27 years.
She will move forward to compete at the national level for the Recognizing Inspirational Employees Award, administered by the U.S. Department of Education, according to a news release from the Office of Superintendent of Public Instruction.
La Conner School District to recognize Orange Shirt Day
The La Conner School District will acknowledge Orange Shirt Day, a Canadian holiday recognizing the history of First Nations residential school systems, on Sept. 30.
Residents can preorder $10 orange T-shirts designed by a local artist with the slogan “Every Child Matters.”
State senator visits LaVenture Middle School
State Sen. Lisa Wellman visited LaVenture Middle School on Monday to speak with students and staff about the district’s dual language program.
The dual language program serves to educate students in both Spanish and English.
Skagit Valley College to celebrate El Grito
Skagit Valley College will celebrate El Grito, Mexico’s Independence Day, on Thursday from 5 to 9 p.m. on its Mount Vernon campus, according to a news release from the college.
The celebration will feature local food, vendors, a resource fair and various performers, according to the news release. The event will feature the Consulate of Mexico in Seattle, Hėctor Ivan Godoy Priske Consul Titular, as a special guest.
The event will be free and open to the public, according to the news release.
Vacancy on Mount Vernon School Board
After about four years of service to the Mount Vernon School District, Jessica Samora, has resigned from the School Board, according to a news release.
Samora’s resignation leaves a vacancy for the District 3 school board position.
Applications will be taken until 4 p.m. Sept. 22. The district invites residents who live within District 3 to apply.
