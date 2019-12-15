education news

GIFT: Skagit Valley College is one of 17 community and technical colleges in the state to benefit from a gift from the estate of Eva Gordon.

The 101-year-old died in 2018, leaving $10 million to the foundations of the various colleges. Each college foundation was awarded about $550,000.

“We are grateful to Eva Gordon for her generous bequest and her vision of providing opportunities for people who would otherwise not have access to an education,” Skagit Valley College President Tom Keegan said.

OPEN REGISTRATION: Boys & Girls clubs in Anacortes, Concrete, Mount Vernon and Sedro-Woolley will be open for winter break on Dec. 30, Dec. 31, Jan. 2 and Jan. 3. Registration is available for current members at each club or online at skagitclubs.org. The cost is $100 for the week and the registration deadline is Dec. 13. Prospective members can visit their local club to apply for membership. Waiting lists may apply.

Anacortes Club

904 Sixth St.

Winter break hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: Andrew Flores

andrew.flores@skagitclubs.org

360-419-3723 x13

Concrete Club

7838 S. Superior Ave.

Winter break hours: 6:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Contact: Brian Gustafson

brian.gustafson@skagitclubs.org

360-419-3723 x46

Sedro-Woolley Club

915 McGarigle Road

Winter break hours: 7 a.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Contact: Evan Greenlaw

Evan.Greenlaw@skagitclubs.org

360-419-3723 x43

Mount Vernon Club

1100 N. LaVenture Road

Winter Break Hours: 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Contact: Angela Freeberg

afreeberg@skagitclubs.org

360-419-3723 x33

OPEN ENROLLMENT: Cascades Job Corps College and Career Academy has immediate openings for those seeking free career training in leading industries such as health care and information technology.

Offered by the U.S. Department of Labor, Job Corps is the largest nationwide residential career technical training and education program in the country and has been operating for more than 50 years.

The program helps those ages 16 through 24 complete their high school education, earn college credits, train for meaningful careers, and connect with employment, apprenticeship, military, or higher education opportunities.

Job Corps centers also provide on-campus housing, nutritious meal options, basic medical care, uniforms and class supplies, and enrichment and recreation activities.

Job Corps is an open-entry and open-exit program that accepts new students on a weekly basis. For information, visit jobcorps.gov, or call 800-733-JOBS.

 

