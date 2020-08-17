NEW SCHOOL BOARD MEMBER: The La Conner School Board choose Jeremy Wilbur last week to fill a vacant seat on the board.
The appointment of Wilbur, who represents the Shelter Bay area, will run through 2021. The seat will then be filled through election.
TOWN HALL: The La Conner School District will hold online town halls to discuss its online learning plan for the 2020-2021 school year.
The meetings, held via conferencing app Zoom, will be held every Wednesday, including this Wednesday, through Sept. 9 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
For more information and to access the meeting, visit the district's website: lcsd.wednet.edu.
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
Information: afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or 360-419-3723, x33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.