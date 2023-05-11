Anacortes band director awarded Brodniak Award
Christopher Dyel will receive the 2023 Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award.
Christopher Dyel will receive the 2023 Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award.
This award is given each spring to a student, faculty member, administrator, school director, community member or community organization that has made an outstanding contribution to the Anacortes School District, according to a news release.
Dyel is the director at Anacortes Middle School and Anacortes High School.
He was nominated by a parent "because he is a rare type of teacher who has both expertise and talent in his area of teaching (music/band), as well as the ability to teach, inspire and lead," the release states.
He will be recognized at the May 18 meeting of the Anacortes School Board. It will be held in the Anacortes High School library at 6:15 p.m.
Skagit Valley College receives grant
Skagit Valley College has received a $20,000 grant from the Tulalip Tribes Charitable Fund.
This grant will support athletic scholarships and teams, the First Nations Club and the annual powwow, according to a news release.
"This generous gift will help to ensure our students have the educational and athletic opportunities they need to succeed," Mitch Freeman, athletics director at the college, said in the release.
The grant aims at building a stronger relationship between the Tulalip Tribes and the college while providing opportunities to Native American students, the release states.
Funds will also be used to transport Native American students from the Tulalip reservation to the college for tours, listening to speakers and for this year's powwow.
School district announces summer food program
Sedro-Woolley School District will be offering free summer meals for those ages 1 to 18.
Meals will be available July 5 to Aug. 18 at Cascade Middle School.
Breakfast will be available 9 to 9:30 a.m. and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
For questions or concerns, contact Allison Johnston at 360-855-3981.
Racquel Muncy can be reached at rmuncy@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2139, Twitter: @Racquel_SVH
