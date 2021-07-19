GRANT AWARDED
La Conner High School has been awarded a $2,500 grant from the Building Industry Association of Washington to purchase new tools for shop classes for the upcoming school year.
The tools will be used in teacher Daniel Castillo’s residential carpentry program.
SKAGIT VALLEY COLLEGE REGISTRATION UNDERWAY
Skagit Valley College is taking registration for fall quarter.
Fall classes begin on Sept. 21.
To have questions answered, chat with a college staffer at skagit.edu/uchat.
For information, go to skagit.edu/summerfall.
CASCADES JOB CORPS ENROLLMENT
The Cascades Job Corps Center in Sedro-Woolley is accepting applications.
Cascades Job Corps Center is a tuition-free career technical training and education program funded by the U.S. Department of Labor.
To qualify, applicants must be between ages 16 and 24, meet income requirements or receive government assistance and have educational barriers.
Specifically, the Cascades Job Corps Center offers certificates in information technology (IT), office administration, health care, security and protective services, and culinary arts.
Visit cascades.jobcorps.gov or reach out to local admissions counselor Morgan DeYoung at DeYoung.Morgan@jobcorps.org or 360-399-6105.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.