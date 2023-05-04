Education news shutterstock
B-E High School hires new principalAlejandro Vergara has been selected as the next principal at Burlington-Edison High School, pending Burlington-Edison School Board approval.

The School Board will vote on Vergara’s hiring at its May 22 meeting, and if approved he will start July 1, according to a news release from the school district.


