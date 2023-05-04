B-E High School hires new principalAlejandro Vergara has been selected as the next principal at Burlington-Edison High School, pending Burlington-Edison School Board approval.
The School Board will vote on Vergara’s hiring at its May 22 meeting, and if approved he will start July 1, according to a news release from the school district.
Vergara is executive director of human resources for the Marysville School District and has served in administrative roles for both the Othello and Pasco school districts.
“Mr. Vergara is a leader who brings people together, elevates student voice and helps individuals feel included,” incoming Superintendent Chris Pearson said in the release. “He is a leader who makes decisions based on students’ needs and has students’ interests at heart.”
Vergara is replacing Jeff Baines who has served as high school principal since 2019.
Students named to all-state academic teamSkagit Valley College students Sara Asrat, Stephanie Eerkes and Cesar Osornio Ramos are among 75 students representing the state’s 34 community and technical colleges on the all-state academic team.
Asrat attends the Mount Vernon campus and is majoring in psychology. He plans to transfer to the University of Washington with the goal of earning a doctorate and working as a research psychologist.
Eerkes attended the Mount Vernon campus where she graduated with an associate’s degree last fall. She is studying archaeological sciences and art history at the University of Washington with a goal of earning a doctorate in classical archeology.
Osornio Ramos attends the Whidbey Island campus and is a biological and biomedical science major. He plans to transfer to the University of Washington to continue his studies in biology with the goal of attending medical school and becoming a radiologist.
Author to visit with Mount Vernon studentsAuthor Donna Barba Higuera, winner of the 2022 Newbery Award and Pura Burpé Award for her book “The Last Cuentista,” will be a guest at a special presentation by Mount Vernon High School students prior to her talk Tuesday at McIntyre Hall at Skagit Valley College.
The Chicano theatre students and folklorico students will be holding performances based on Higuera’s book.
After the performances, she will hold a writing workshop for fifth grade students.
At 6 p.m. Tuesday, a free public performance by the students and a talk by Higuera will be held at McIntyre Hall.
