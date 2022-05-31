SCHOOL BOARD VACANCY: The Concrete School District is accepting applications from those who wish to fill a seat on the Concrete School Board.
The open position has been created by the resignation of Hildi Parker. Her resignation is effective June 30.
Applicants must be U.S. citizens, registered voters, and must reside in the school district’s District 1. The district boundaries are available on the school district website.
Applications are available at the district office or on the district website. Applicants must also submit at least one letter of recommendation.
Deadline to apply is June 20. Application materials should be sent to Board Vice President Laura Schmidt, 45389 Airport Way, Concrete, 98237.
The appointment to fill the seat will run through the 2023 election.
For more information, call Concrete School District Superintendent Wayne Barrett at 360-853-4000.
MEAL PROGRAM: The Sedro-Woolley School District will this summer serve free breakfast and lunch to those under 18 at three school sites.
The sites, dates and times are:
n Mary Purcell Elementary School, Monday through Friday from June 27 through Aug. 12 with the exception of July 4. Breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
n Cascade Middle School, Monday through Friday from July 6 through Aug. 19. Breakfast 9 to 9:30 a.m., and lunch 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
n Sedro-Woolley High School, Tuesday through Thursday from June 28 to June 30. Lunch 11:30 a.m. to noon.
Breakfast and lunch will also be served to students enrolled in summer school at State Street High School. The meal service will run Aug. 1-19.
For more information about the summer meal program, call 360-855-3515.
