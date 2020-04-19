FOOD PANTRY DONATIONS: Mount Vernon High School is collecting donations for a food pantry to be used by students facing food insecurity.
The school is seeking donations of nonperishable food items, or cash donations to allow it to purchase such items.
Items may be dropped off from 9 a.m. to noon on Monday at the high school’s New Main north foyer.
For more information, contact Principal Terri Wattawa at twattawa@mvsd320.org.
ROTARY SCHOLARSHIPS: Skagit Rotary Club is offering $100,000 worth of scholarships to high school seniors.
Scholarships are available to students attending community college, four-year colleges and universities, or vocational and technical schools.
Applicants must be beginning their first year of post-secondary education in 2020 and a Skagit County resident.
Students seeking the college and university scholarships must have a cumulative GPA of 3.0; others must have a cumulative GPA of 2.5.
Applications are due by May 1. For more information: skagitrotary.com.
SPRING QUARTER: Basic Education for Adult (BEdA) classes will begin April 27 at Skagit Valley College and will be conducted online.
Access to student services such as instruction, enrollment services, counseling and advising, financial aid, workforce grants, and the Cardinal Bookstore will be available remotely. For details about these services visit skagit.edu/remote.
AGRICULTURAL SCHOLARSHIP: The Skagit County Cattlemen/Cattlewomen is accepting applications for a $1,000 scholarship. Students applying for this scholarship must be graduating seniors from Skagit County high schools, and they must be furthering their educations in fields that are agriculture related. The deadline to apply is May 1. For more information: skagitcountycattlemens.com or call Cindy Kleinhuizen at 360-770-5380.
LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors who desire to pursue studies toward a career in the animal, agriculture or technical fields are eligible to apply for the eighth annual $500 J&J Livestock Scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standings.
Applications are available at J&J Livestock, 38760 Highway 20, Concrete, 98237.
Applications are due by May 19. Winner will be notified by June 1.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS), immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
A kindergarten parent information night will be held at 6 p.m. April 22 at in the Anacortes Middle School commons, 2202 M Ave.
There will be no Kindergarten Round Up this year.
District nurses will schedule private 20-minute appointments with families indicating a medical/health need for their enrolling child.
Appointments will take place April 28-30 in the school district offices.
For more information, call the district office at 360-503-1200.
HEARING AND VISION SCREENING: Free hearing and vision screening events will be offered by the Anacortes Lions Club.
The Lions Club will host free, drop-in, hearing and vision screening for ages 3-5, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Anacortes Soo Bahk Do, 2117 O Ave.
