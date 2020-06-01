SURVEY: The Sedro-Woolley RISE Community Coalition is asking parents and guardians of high school students in the Sedro-Woolley School District to complete a survey about behaviors around youth alcohol consumption in order to develop coalition programs and strategies. The survey takes about 10 minutes and is available in English at surveymonkey.com/r/BXG9BDL and Spanish at es.surveymonkey.com/r/BXQG636.
DUAL LANGUAGE REGISTRATION: Anyone who does not already have a child at Madison Elementary School but wants to enroll their child in the school’s dual language program is asked to complete the mandatory online enrollment process by 5 p.m. June 5. The form is available in English at forms.gle/V7wg92xGK6fkX9wv8 and Spanish at forms.gle/n64EDQprpnFgEkhk8.
BRODNIAK AWARD WINNER: Former Mount Erie Elementary School Principal Bob Knorr is the winner of this year’s Walter A. Brodniak Cultural Education Award. During his more than 40 years of service to the Anacortes School District, Knorr has served as choir director, librarian, principal and high school construction logistics coordinator, according to a news release from the school district. He is an ardent supporter of Anacortes music programs.
PRESCHOOL REGISTRATION: The Y Preschool at Whitney Elementary School in Anacortes is taking enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year.
Information: skagitymca.org/preschool
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: The Mount Vernon School District is enrolling students for its 2020-2021 kindergarten class.
Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 on or before Sept. 1. Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-428-6110
DINNER PROGRAM: The Boys & Girls Clubs of Skagit County is providing snacks and meals at more than 20 locations throughout the county.
The program includes three days worth of snacks and light suppers delivered on either Tuesday or Wednesday, and four days worth delivered on Thursday or Friday, depending on location.
Meals are free and available for those 18 or younger. Weekly ordering can be completed at skagitclubs.org.
For information, contact Angela Freeberg at afreeberg@skagitclubs.org or call 360-419-3723 x33.
REGISTRATION: The Sedro-Woolley School District is taking online registration for children new to the district.
Families unsure about which school their child will attend should call the transportation department at 360-855-3504 or the district office at 360-855-3500.
Families completing the online enrollment process will be asked to provide several documents, either via scanner or with a cellphone camera.
Families living outside district boundaries must complete the transfer process online. Registering online does not guarantee final acceptance.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children must be age 5 by Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status, immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
Information: 360-503-1200
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.