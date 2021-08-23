About 18 months after first shutting their doors because of the COVID-19 pandemic, schools in Skagit County are preparing to reopen their doors full time to students.
The following are dates for when each of Skagit County’s seven public school districts will start the 2021-2022 school year:
n Anacortes School District: Sept. 8.
n Burlington-Edison School District: Sept. 1.
n Concrete School District: Sept. 1.
n Conway School District: Aug. 31.
n La Conner School District: Sept. 1.
n Mount Vernon School District: Sept. 1.
n Sedro-Woolley School District: Sept. 7.
