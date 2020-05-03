LIVESTOCK SCHOLARSHIP: High school seniors who desire to pursue studies toward a career in the animal, agriculture or technical fields are eligible to apply for the eighth annual $500 J&J Livestock Scholarship.
The scholarship focuses on student service in the community, achievements, future plans and academic standings.
Applications are available at J&J Livestock, 38760 Highway 20, Concrete, 98237.
Applications are due by May 19. Winner will be notified by June 1.
KINDERGARTEN REGISTRATION: Enrollment is open for incoming kindergartners in the Anacortes School District. Children entering kindergarten must be age 5 on or before Aug. 31.
Students can be registered online using the child’s birth certificate or passport, completed Certificate of Immunization Status (CIS), immunization record and, if applicable, parenting plan/court order and/or proof of guardianship.
For more information, call the district office at 360-503-1200.
HEARING AND VISION SCREENING: Free hearing and vision screening events will be offered by the Anacortes Lions Club.
The Lions Club will host free, drop-in, hearing and vision screening for ages 3-5, from noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, June 6, at Anacortes Soo Bahk Do, 2117 O Ave.
