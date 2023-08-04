EDUCATION MEETINGS Education Meeting Skagit Valley Herald staff Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Aug 4, 2023 Aug 4, 2023 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Shutterstock Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save • The Anacortes School Board will meet for a budget hearing at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 10, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Skagit County School Districts Education Meetings Sedro-woolley School Board La Conner School Board Anacortes School Board Concrete School Board Burlington-edison School Board Board Meeting School District Education Budget School Board Board Work Training Support Services Building Session Meeting Mount Vernon Madison Elementary School Zoom Linguistics Copy Career School Northwest Site Visit Island View Elementary School Chair Appointment College Board Of Trustees Room Middle School Big Lake Elementary School Conway School Board Office Director District Tour Edison Elementary School Workshop Executive Session Interview Public Administration Politics Institutions Law Job Market Dan Ruthemeyer Author email Follow Dan Ruthemeyer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Featured Local Savings Recommended for you × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Submit your event now. Local Events Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Now Sedro-Woolley shutters meth-contaminated motel, residents given little warning Anacortes Arts Festival opens Friday Man sentenced to prison on drug offenses Skagit County primary election results updated Berry season in full swing in Skagit County Tweets by goskagit
