• The Anacortes School Board will meet Thursday, April 28, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A work session will be held at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 6:15 p.m. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/82135087667. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use b-esd.zoom.us/j/84355644004. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Concrete School Board will meet for a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, and for a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 28. Both meetings will be held in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. The meetings are also accessible via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/3638882109. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
• The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/98504247205. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, April 25, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. The meeting will also be available on Zoom (ID 89596545374). swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
