• The Anacortes School Board will meet at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St., to conduct interviews for an open board position. An executive session will be followed by public interviews at 5:20 p.m. The board will then meet at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26, to announced its selection. The Jan. 26 board meeting is also available via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/89457292178. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, at the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
• The Concrete School Board will meet for a board workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, and for its regular meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 26. Both meetings will be in the administrative building, room 107, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
• The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. The meeting will also be available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84222745202. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
• The Mount Vernon School Board will take a tour of Little Mountain Elementary School, 1514 S. LaVenture Road, at 9 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 25. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 23, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane, Sedro-Woolley. A executive session will be held at 5 p.m. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
