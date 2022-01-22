Education news shutterstock
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use b-esd.zoom.us/j/84355644004. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, for a workshop and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for its regular meeting. The workshop and meeting will take place in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way, and online via Zoom. To access either meeting via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/3638882109. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, via Zoom. To access the meeting, use us02web.zoom.us/j/2373521810. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/98504247205. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane, and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use swsd.zoom.us/j/81300859125. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

