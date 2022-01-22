...AIR STAGNATION ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 4 PM SUNDAY TO NOON PST
WEDNESDAY...
...AIR STAGNATION OUTLOOK IS CANCELLED...
* WHAT...A period of stagnant air with light winds.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Washington.
* WHEN...From 4 PM Sunday to noon PST Wednesday.
* IMPACTS...Air stagnation could result in the development and
persistence of poor air quality.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Poor air quality may cause issues for
people with respiratory problems. Local jurisdictions may have
wood burning restrictions in place. Check with your county or
local air agency for more information.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People with respiratory illness should follow their physician's
advice for dealing with high levels of air pollution during
periods of stagnant air.
State air quality agencies highly recommend that no outdoor
burning occur and that residential wood burning devices be
limited as much as possible. According to state air quality
agencies, prolonged periods of stagnant air can hold pollutants
close to the ground where people live and breathe. Check with
your local burn agency for any current restrictions in your area.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use b-esd.zoom.us/j/84355644004. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, for a workshop and at 6 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 27, for its regular meeting. The workshop and meeting will take place in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way, and online via Zoom. To access either meeting via Zoom, use us02web.zoom.us/j/3638882109. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 4 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/98504247205. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Jan. 24, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane, and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use swsd.zoom.us/j/81300859125. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
