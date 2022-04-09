...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM PDT THIS
EVENING...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 11 PM PDT this evening.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
n The La Conner School Board will hold a special meeting at 3 p.m. Monday, April 11, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, for a work study meeting, and at 6 p.m. Wednesday, April 13, for a regular board meeting at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and online on Zoom. The meetings can be accessed online at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will hold a special meeting at 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, April 13, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane and online via Zoom. The meeting will be available at swsd.zoom.us/j/81611559087. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
