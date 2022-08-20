• The Anacortes School Board will hold a retreat at 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. The board will vote on the school district's 2022-23 budget. The board meeting will also be available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84222745202. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, at the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. The board will vote on the school district's 2022-23 budget. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Concrete School Board will meet for a workshop at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, and for a regular board meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 25, both in the administrative building, room 107, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
• The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. The board will vote on the school district's 2022-23 budget. To access the meeting online, use us02web.zoom.us/j/84222745202. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
• The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 8 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 23, at 1201 Blodgett Road for a board retreat. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Aug. 22, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.