...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 PM PST MONDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...Until 4 PM PST Monday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
Weather Alert
...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH WEDNESDAY
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.
* WHERE...Portions of northwest Washington and west central
Washington, including the following counties, in northwest
Washington, Grays Harbor, Mason, Skagit and Whatcom. In west
central Washington, King, Lewis, Pierce, Snohomish and Thurston.
* WHEN...From late tonight through Wednesday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Heavy rain tonight through Monday night for the Cascades and
Olympics. Rivers flowing off the Olympics could begin
flooding tonight. Rivers flowing off the Cascades could begin
flooding on Monday.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.
&&
n The Anacortes School Board will make a site visit from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Cap Sante High School, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use b-esd.zoom.us/j/84355644004. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/98504247205. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and online on Zoom. The meeting can be accessed online at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. The meeting will also be available on Zoom atswsd.zoom.us/j/89371830002. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
