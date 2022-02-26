Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

n The Anacortes School Board will make a site visit from 8 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Cap Sante High School, 1600 20th St. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use b-esd.zoom.us/j/84355644004. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, via Zoom. To access the meeting, use us02web.zoom.us/j/2373521810. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/98504247205. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 2, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and online on Zoom. The meeting can be accessed online at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Feb. 28, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. The meeting will also be available on Zoom atswsd.zoom.us/j/89371830002. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.