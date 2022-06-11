...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 5 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 15 to 25 kt.
* WHERE...Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands.
* WHEN...For the Small Craft Advisory, from 5 PM this afternoon
to 5 AM PDT Sunday. For the Gale Watch, from Sunday afternoon
through late Sunday night.
* IMPACTS...Strong winds can cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
• The Anacortes School Board will meet Thursday, June 16, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A work session will be held at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 6:15 p.m. The board meeting will also be available via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/85764575291. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The La Conner School Board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. To access the meeting online, use us02web.zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.