• The Anacortes School Board will meet Thursday, June 16, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A work session will be held at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 6:15 p.m. The board meeting will also be available via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/85764575291. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, at the district office, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

• The La Conner School Board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. To access the meeting online, use us02web.zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

• The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 15, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

• The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 14, in the college’s board room, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.

