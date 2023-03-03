• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet from 8 a.m. to 2:20 p.m. Saturday, March 4, to interview six candidates for district superintendent. The meeting will be held at Burlington-Edison High School, 301 N. Burlington Blvd., Burlington. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will host three community meetings at 6 p.m. on March 7, 8 and 9 in the gym at West View Elementary School, 515 W. Victoria St., Burlington. The meetings will be with the three finalists for the district superintendent. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Friday, March 10, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington, to select a district superintendent. The board is scheduled to meet in executive session until 9 a.m., when it will take a vote and announce its decision. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Concrete School Board will meet for a board work session at 6 p.m. Monday, March 6, in the administrative building, room 107, 45389 Airport Way. The work session will be closed to the public as the board discusses an issue of personnel. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
• The La Conner School Board will hold a special meeting at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 9, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., to interview candidates for a seat on the school board. A candidate will be selected following an executive session. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
