Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all districts are holding their school board meetings via conferencing app Zoom. Because of this, all districts are asking for any public comment to be delivered electronically or dropped off at district offices. For more information, including on how to access the meetings, visit district websites.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 27. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 30. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, April 27. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday, April 27. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, April 27. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
