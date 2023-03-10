• The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A study session will precede the meeting at 3 p.m. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington, to select a district superintendent. The board is scheduled to meet in executive session to discuss the candidates, then return to open session at 9 for a vote. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The La Conner School Board will hold a study session with an executive session at 3 p.m. Monday, March 13, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. The meeting is also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
• The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., Mount Vernon. The meeting is also available via Zoom at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 13, at Cascade Middle School, 905 McGarigle Road, Sedro-Woolley. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
• The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 14, in the college’s board room, 2405 E. College Way, Mount Vernon. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.
