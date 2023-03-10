Education news shutterstock
• The Anacortes School Board will meet at 6:15 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A study session will precede the meeting at 3 p.m. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 8:30 a.m. Monday, March 13, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington, to select a district superintendent. The board is scheduled to meet in executive session to discuss the candidates, then return to open session at 9 for a vote. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.


