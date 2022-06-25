Education news shutterstock
Shutterstock

• The Concrete School Board will meet in executive session at 6 p.m. Thursday, June 30, in the administrative building, room 111, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.

• The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.

• The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, June 27, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. To access the meeting online, use us02web.zoom.us/j/84222745202. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

• The Mount Vernon School Board will hold a work study meeting at 5 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and via Zoom at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 29, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

