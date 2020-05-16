Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, all districts are holding their school board meetings electronically. Because of this, all districts are asking for any public comment to be delivered electronically or dropped off at district offices. For information, visit district websites.
n The Anacortes School Board will meet at 3:15 p.m. Thursday, May 21, for a work session and at 6:15 p.m. for its regularly scheduled meeting. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, May 18. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
n The Concrete School Board will hold a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 19. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
n The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, May 18. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 3 p.m. Monday, May 18, for an executive session and at 6:30 p.m. for its regularly scheduled meeting. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Wednesday, May 20. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
