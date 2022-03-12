...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 4 AM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast winds 20 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...East Entrance U. S. Waters Strait Of Juan De Fuca,
Northern Inland Waters Including The San Juan Islands and
Admiralty Inlet.
* WHEN...From noon PST today to 4 AM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 21 to 33 knots
and/or seas 10 feet or higher are expected to produce hazardous
wave conditions to small craft. Inexperienced mariners,
especially those operating smaller vessels should avoid
navigating in these conditions.
&&
n The Anacortes School Board will meet Thursday, March 17, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A work session will be held at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 6:15 p.m. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/84993985507. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.
n The La Conner School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. The board will adjourn to executive session for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the district's superintendent. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet Wednesday, March 16, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and online on Zoom. A work study meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. and the regular board meeting at 6. The meetings can be accessed online at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at swsd.zoom.us/j/83637297495. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
