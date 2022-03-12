Education news shutterstock
n The Anacortes School Board will meet Thursday, March 17, in the Anacortes High School Library, 1600 20th St. A work session will be held at 3 p.m. and a board meeting at 6:15 p.m. The meeting is also accessible via Zoom at asd103.zoom.us/j/84993985507. asd103.org or 360-503-1211.

n The La Conner School Board will meet at 1 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St., and online via Zoom. The board will adjourn to executive session for the purpose of evaluating the performance of the district's superintendent. To access the meeting online, use zoom.us/j/86996934331. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.

n The Mount Vernon School Board will meet Wednesday, March 16, at Madison Elementary School, 907 E. Fir St., and online on Zoom. A work study meeting will be at 5:15 p.m. and the regular board meeting at 6. The meetings can be accessed online at zoom.us/j/99255050884. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.

n The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 14, in the Support Services Building, 317 Yellow Lane. The meeting will also be available on Zoom at swsd.zoom.us/j/83637297495. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.

n The Skagit Valley College Board of Trustees will meet at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 15, via Zoom. The meeting will be available at skagitvalleycollege.zoom.us/j/85915962824. skagit.edu or 360-416-7600.

