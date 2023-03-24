Education news shutterstock
• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. It is expected to approve a contract for new Superintendent Chris Pearson. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.

 • The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, for a work session and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, for a regular meeting, both at the administrative building, room 107, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.


