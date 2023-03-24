• The Burlington-Edison School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the district offices, 927 E. Fairhaven Ave., Burlington. It is expected to approve a contract for new Superintendent Chris Pearson. be.wednet.edu or 360-757-3311.
• The Concrete School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, for a work session and at 6 p.m. Thursday, March 30, for a regular meeting, both at the administrative building, room 107, 45389 Airport Way. concrete.k12.wa.us or 360-853-4000.
• The Conway School Board will meet at 7 p.m. Monday, March 27, at the Digital Commons, 19710 Highway 534, Mount Vernon. conway.k12.wa.us or 360-445-5785.
• The La Conner School Board will meet at 5 p.m. Monday, March 27, in the administration directors room, 305 N. Sixth St. The meeting is also available via Zoom at us02web.zoom.us/j/84222745202. lcsd.wednet.edu or 360-466-3171.
• The Mount Vernon School Board will meet at 9 a.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Aspire Academy, 3302 Cedardale Road No. B300, Mount Vernon, for a campus tour. It will then go to Skagit Academy, 2001 Cleveland Ave., Mount Vernon, for a tour. mountvernonschools.org or 360-428-6110.
• The Sedro-Woolley School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Monday, March 27, at Sedro-Woolley High School, 1235 Third St., Sedro-Woolley. swsd.k12.wa.us or 360-855-3502.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.