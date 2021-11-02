Meredith McIlmoyle and Diana Farnsworth are leading in races for seats on the Anacortes School Board.
When initial election results were released Tuesday night, McIlmoyle led Celese Stevens by 1,400 votes in the race for Position 1 and Farnsworth led Erik Schorr by 1,105 votes in the race for Position 2.
Both of the seats are at-large, meaning those who hold them represent the entire Anacortes School District. Bobbilynn Hogge and Erin Rieger currently hold the seats, but did not seek reelection.
McIlmoyle had 3,399 votes (about 63% of the total) to Stevens’ 1,999 (about 37%), while Farnsworth had 3,256 votes (about 60%) to Schorr’s 2,151 (about 40%).
Sedro-Woolley School Board
Challenger Brent Schiefelbein is leading incumbent Enrique Lopez-Cisneros for the District 1 seat.
Schiefelbein has a 241-vote lead over Lopez-Cisneros, who has served on the board since being elected in 2017.
Schiefelbein has 1,852 votes (about 53%) to Lopez-Cisneros’ 1,611 (about 46%).
Burlington-Edison School Board
Longtime Burlington-Edison School Board member Roger Howard is leading in his attempt at another term.
He leads Tonya Bieche by 451 votes. Howard has 1,473 votes (about 59%) to Bieche’s 1,022 (about 41%).
Howard has served on the School Board for 11 years, having first been appointed to the District 2 seat in 2010.
Bieche is a first-time candidate for the School Board, but served two terms on the Burlington City Council from 2010 to 2017.
Concrete School Board
Paul Rogge is leading Ed Bradel in the race for the District 4 at-large seat.
Rogge has 342 votes (about 57%) and Bradel 259 (about 43%).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.