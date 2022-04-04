SEDRO-WOOLLEY — Evergreen Elementary School sixth grader Finley Johnson knows Joe Shepherd's life story.
Or at least a good chunk of it.
And Finley can thanks Evergreen language arts teacher Danna Thompson for that, seeing as how she assigned her students to write biographies as a hands-on way to learn about the text structures of nonfiction writing.
Shepherd, Finley's biographical subject, also happens to be Thompson's father.
The two finally met in person Friday, shaking hands at an event in which the biography writers and their subjects came together over pizza, soft drinks, and cake to read and discuss their completed efforts.
"They (students) have been disconnected from the outside world and had have such a hard time coming back to school," Thompson said. "I really wanted to give their writing meaning and real-life application, so I decided we were going to write biographies and within each section of the biography we were going to use the different nonfiction text structures."
Shepherd, a retired sixth grade teacher, and his young biographer became fast friends over the course of working on the biography.
"I knew what to expect," Shepherd said. "That helped. It was a great experience."
Shepherd described Finley as detailed-oriented, analytical and exceptionally bright.
"You put that all together and you have quite the character," he said. "If he wasn't clear about my answer, he would circle back and ask again."
Shepherd enjoyed recanting his experience of living in a house as a toddler where the only running water came from a hand pump in the kitchen and the family would bathe in a basin next to a wood stove.
"Kids these days have a hard time grasping things like that," he said. "But to be able to share that with him was great. It was a neat experience."
Finley enjoyed learning about Shepherd's life.
"I found lots of cool things about him," he said. "He was in the Vietnam War twice and the first time he got shot down in a helicopter.
"An interesting thing, not really cool, he had rheumatic fever when he was in the second grade."
The assignment was first seen by the students as a daunting endeavor. Thompson said many were not really excited about it.
Finley was one of the exceptions. He admitted to looking forward to it and liking it a lot.
"Last year, they did not write lengthy because there really wasn't a way to have them write extensively," Thompson said. "But I told them we are going to be flexible, we are going to do this in pieces and everyone is going to finish. ... We just inched our way through."
That meant inching through five text structures beginning with chronological order, then moving on to cause and effect, problem and solution, compare and contrast, and description.
It soon became apparent many couldn't find subjects in the assignment's age range. So Thompson tweaked the lesson plan, easing the deadline as well as the age requirement.
It became a monthslong project.
She and her students put the word out for subjects and Thompson even got help from her husband Shawn — who asked co-workers — and her father and mother, Joe and Judy.
That's how Finley got introduced to Shepherd.
"He (Finley) knows stuff about my dad that I didn't even know until I saw his biography," Thompson said.
The students did phone interviews when they could, but mostly during class.
Sedro-Woolley's Hank Schmidt learned of the project from her grandson, Sammy Beech. She ended up being the topic of his classmate, Celeste Lewis.
Schmidt then approached her Swan Road Book Club with the dilemma in finding biography subjects, and club members embraced to the opportunity to participate.
"Many of the book club members are former teachers, so you could just sense the excitement building, and lo and behold everyone there said they would love to be involved," Schmidt said.
Toni Ruhl was one of the members who participated.
"Seven of us are here at this event," she said. "We were so looking forward to meeting our biographers. It was really interesting and so much fun."
Schmidt was impressed by how in-depth her biographer's questions were.
"We talked often," she said of her chats with Celeste. "Sometimes a couple of times a day.
"She even invited me to her concert one night and I was delighted to attend. It felt like we became friends because Celeste would asked me a question, then she would answer her question as well and we would talk about it. I learned how much she loved music and so do I, so we had that in common."
Celeste asked questions such as how many siblings Schmidt had, where she was born, what kind of games she played as a youngster, how many times she moved.
"She asked what childhood experiences impacted me and how," Schmidt said. "If I had any pets growing up, and many, many more. It was just a great experience."
The folks who participated made all the difference in the project, Thompson said.
"I couldn't have done it without all these adults stepping up and making these kids feel important," she said. "The kids have really responded positively. There are people willing to help us and there are people out there in the community who didn't have to care and they did."
So, how did all that work turn out? Let's say it was a success on many levels.
"Their writing was amazing," Thompson said. "I can't believe what they came out with. Just the connections they made. And they knew their writing was going to be read by the person who they wrote about. It just brought so much meaning to it.
"I really underestimated how well they would do. What they would come up with. I was reading through them and saying, 'Wow, these are so good.'"
