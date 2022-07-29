...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM PDT SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Hot conditions with temperatures in the 90s and low
temperatures in the low to mid 60s. This will pose a moderate to
high risk of heat-related illness.
* WHERE...Lower Chehalis Valley Area, Western Whatcom County,
Hood Canal Area, Southwest Interior and Western Skagit County.
* WHEN...Until 9 PM PDT Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Heat will increase the risk of heat-related illnesses
for those who are sensitive to heat, especially those without
effective cooling or adequate hydration.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.
Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.
For sheltering information and other human services in your area,
dial 2 1 1 during business hours or visit wa211.org anytime.
&&
MOUNT VERNON — Four teachers from Mexico have spent the early part of the summer at Little Mountain Elementary School in Mount Vernon teaching in the school district’s Migrant Summer School program.
Vianey Peregrino Sanchez and Isaias Rosas Rivera from the state of Michoacán and Jose Adrian Sandate Monsivais and Cesar Gonzalez Rubio from the city of San Luis Potosi served as part of an exchange teacher program.
David Rodriguez, director of equity and inclusion for the Mount Vernon School District, came up with the idea of participating in the exchange program while talking with Superintendent Ismael Vivanco on how the district could best support its students, particularly its migrant students.
They submitted applications through the Mexican consulate in Seattle to participate in the program. They chose to select teachers from Michoacán and San Luis Potosi in particular as some students’ families emigrated from those areas.
The exchange teachers provided instruction on Mexican literacy, history, culture, tradition, music and more.
“There’s so many different elements that are brought into it that our students wouldn’t necessarily get that in a regular classroom,” Rodriguez said.
The Migrant Summer School program is a five-week program starting in July for migrant students in preschool through the eighth grade. This is the first time the program has invited exchange teachers from Mexico to help, Rodriguez said.
“They are bringing authentic learning experiences that many of our kids have not had the opportunity to learn,” he said. “Many of our kids were born here. Many of our kids have only heard of what life is like in Mexico. Many of them don’t ever get to experience that or will not experience that for a very long time. We wanted them to hear firsthand from the teachers.”
On Wednesday afternoon, students painted and crafted brightly colored paper sculptures called alebrijes. Rubio guided the students through the project.
Rubio said that many students had only experienced Mexican culture through television.
“They can experience their cultural heritage they have and for us it’s very important to have that meaning,” he said.
Rubio teaches fifth grade in San Luis Potosi as well as English studies as a university instructor.
He said the transition to teaching in the U.S. wasn’t difficult. The kids here had the same needs as those in Mexico, Rubio said.
On Thursday evening in the cafeteria at Little Mountain Elementary, community members and staff celebrated the exchange teachers and said their goodbyes, as the teachers planned to head back to Mexico.
A mariachi band played, staff served plates of Mexican food, and students and teachers performed on stage.
Students performed traditional Mexican dances they had rehearsed with the exchange teachers, with girls dancing the folklorico while spinning in dresses and boys performing the “old people dance” — tapping canes in animal masks.
The exchange teachers had a dance of their own. The dance finished with an explosion of confetti that kids scrambled to grab out of the air.
