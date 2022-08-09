Sedro-Woolley School District Superintendent Miriam Mickelson poses for a portrait Aug. 1 at Sedro-Woolley High School with a copy of the book "Purple Ube." Mickelson will be reading the book Friday at the Reading & Resources Under the Lights event.
SEDRO-WOOLLEY — When high school stadium lights are on, it usually means there is a sporting event taking place.
But on Friday night, the lights of the Sedro-Woolley High School stadium will be on for the school district's inaugural Reading & Resources Under the Lights event to promote reading and literacy.
It will run 7 to 9 p.m.
Thanks to donations from the Sedro-Woolley School Alumni Foundation and the Sedro-Woolley Rotary Club, every school-age child in attendance will leave with a book of their choosing.
The local library bookmobile will be on site to provide information about teen programs, and 400 backpacks containing school supplies will be provided by Inspire Church.
"The district is really focused on reengaging our families and community," school district Superintendent Miriam Mickelson said. "This event allows us to partner with organizations in the community that provide much-needed resources for our families, especially with inflated prices for school supplies. It also allows us to focus on reading and literacy, which is a key component in our three-year plan."
Inspire Church is happy to be part of the event.
"One of the ways that we can inspire people is by meeting basic needs,” Pastor Josh McLaughlin said. "I grew up very poor, without a father, with a mother in and out of prison, so I was raised by many different family members and friends and usually didn’t even have a backpack to pack clothes into. We don’t want any kid to go without what they need."
Mickelson will be one of the guest readers stationed throughout the stadium. She will be reading "Purple Ube" by Hannah Arp.
Joining Mickelson will be state Sen. Keith Wagoner, R-Sedro-Woolley, the high school's cheerleaders and staff from throughout the district.
While reading and literacy are at the forefront of the event, there will be plenty of other attractions, including fire trucks, police cars and other city vehicles.
And there will also be a helicopter.
"We are excited to get out in the community and support everyone as much as we can," said Assistant Fire Chief Jerry Gardner. "We love seeing our young ones and sharing the joy of seeing our Sedro-Woolley firefighters and fire trucks.
"We hope to be able to participate for the entirety of the night, and are even planning for a training exercise that will land a Life Flight helicopter for everyone to see before the event starts."
Additional community resource providers include the Helping Hands Solution Center, PeaceHealth, RISE and Skagit County Public Health.
