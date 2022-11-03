BURLINGTON — In the second week of September, Skagit/Islands Head Start opened the doors of its new Burlington Head Start center.
On Wednesday, the facility held an open house.
The new Burlington space includes two classrooms — for a full-day preschool and a full-day toddler class — a commercial grade kitchen, office space and a green space behind the facility for a future playground, said Skagit/Islands Head Start Director Mary Ellen Lykins.
The facility is one of four Head Start projects funded through grant writing in 2018-2019. The others are the Sue Krienen Early Learning and Childcare Center in Mount Vernon and new facilities in Oak Harbor and Friday Harbor.
The efforts to launch the new Head Start centers arose out of a need for child care and early learning services for low-income families, Lykins said.
Additionally, the need for full-day centers led to the vision for the new Burlington Head Start center.
“There are so many folks who need good placement for young children,” Lykins said. “There are not enough spaces for quality early learning for the number of children that are in Skagit County.”
Within the Burlington center, a lead teacher, assistant teacher and classroom aide are in each classroom to develop individualized lesson plans for each child; family advocates support families in connecting with resources; and a food service worker shops and works alongside a nutrition lead to develop meals for the kids.
“You can’t get a child school ready without supporting the whole system, the family system, and really the community system so that schools are ready for children and families who are ready and learning how to advocate for their children,” Lykins said.
Maria Saulness, the lead teacher for the Burlington Head Start center’s full-day toddler class, said parents within the Burlington community have felt supported by the new center.
“Some of them are going to college. Some of them are going to work full time,” Saulness said. “It’s very convenient for them and very good for the community right now. We’re supporting their families.”
Saulness said the toddlers in her classroom are working on a variety of skills, from fine gross motor skills through art projects to language skills through rhyming.
The activities assigned to the kids are individualized to each child’s learning needs, Saulness said.
The aim of Head Start programs is to help families in need fight poverty, Saulness said. The waitlist for the Burlington Head Start center is long.
“We’re building a strong foundation for lifelong learning through (a) family centered child focus,” Saulness said. “It’s very important for us to support our community and the kids are our future.”
