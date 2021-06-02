ANACORTES — With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping people apart, the Samish Indian Nation has turned to a pen pal-type program to connect its elders — the keepers of the tribe's history — to some of its youngest members.
"The elders are a very important part of being a tribe because the elders are the ones that carry the history," said Pat Dunn, 73, an elder with the tribe. "That’s the thing, is passing it on down the road. It’s very important.”
Started during the pandemic, what is called the Hello Friend Project has bonded the elders to the tribe's children through arts, crafts and other handmade items.
“During the beginning of the pandemic I found that some of the elders did not have a desire to craft," said Allison Coonc, who manages the tribe's Elders Program. "Having them involved in this program really sparked an interest in getting them back into crafting."
Through the Hello Friend Project, crafts made by children in the tribe's Longhouse school program that serves children through kindergarten are distributed to the elders through the tribe's elder food service program.
Recently, the kindergartners were able to make their first in-person deliveries — bars of soap they had made.
"It's very simple, but very meaningful at the same time," Coonc said.
Since the word Samish translates to "the giving people," it's also a good way for the children to connect with their culture early on, Dunn said.
“So they know the history of who we are," he said. "We’re not 'the scalpers.' We’re the giving people. That’s the way we are.”
The Hello Friend Project has been especially important in connecting the two groups during the pandemic, because other ways of making connections, such as weekly luncheons, have not been an option.
“Pre-COVID, we would make sure we would take the kids to luncheons and meals just so they could be around the other elders and get to talk to them," Dunn said. "This is their heritage. This is where (they) come from.”
Coonc said she hopes to keep the Hello Friend Project going post-pandemic. But instead of doing it from a distance, she hopes the two generations will be able to craft together.
“We want to continue to connect with the elders to have them be able to share their Samish culture," she said. "Really sharing, not only the culture and the Samish ways, but it really helps them to strengthen their minds and their spirits."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.