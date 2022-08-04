MOUNT VERNON — In an attempt to address a $7 million budget deficit, the Mount Vernon School District is making cuts to the scheduled hours of district paraeducators, in addition to cuts to various staff such as library and custodial staff.
Paraeducators will have their scheduled hours reduced by two hours on early release days — days in which students are dismissed two hours early.
With 43 early release days in a year for elementary schools in Mount Vernon, elementary school paraeducators will lose 86 scheduled hours in the 2022-23 academic year.
Paraeducators at the middle and high schools will lose 50 scheduled hours over 25 early release days.
The cuts arrive following the ratification of a contract between the Mount Vernon School District and classified staff union that secured a 5% raise for paraeducators and union staff to account for inflation and wage increases in the 2022-2023 school year.
Paraeducator Jennifer Tolf expressed concerns that the raise may not cover the pay lost due to the cut in hours.
“What we were going to gain in wages is now being subtracted,” she said.
School district Superintendent Ismael Vivanco said the decision to cut the hours of paraeducators on early release days is an effort to make reductions in areas least disruptive to direct student services such as paraeducator work in the classroom.
Nursing assistant and paraeducator Tracy Carpenter said paraeducators like herself have used the two hours on early release days to complete administrative work and paperwork they don’t have the time to do when students are present.
“I do all of the things to keep the health room running like immunization files, nurses notes, files — whatever needs to be done to catch up,” Carpenter said. “It is not unusual for me to have anywhere between 28 and 36 office visits in a day in my contracted time, so there isn't time to keep up with the things that are important to keep up with.”
Library paraeducators and paraeducators who have had hours cut will have opportunities elsewhere for hours — whether helping with behavioral support or using a timesheet to log administrative work rather than having time set aside, Vivanco said.
“What we heard loud and clear (from our principals) is that they just need more behavioral support, and we're going to rely on our (paraeducator) staff to help out with that,” Vivanco said. “That's why we've increased more hours for our (paraeducators) than we've actually cut when you look at that all holistically.”
Tolf said the paraeducators union is looking into setting up a meeting with the district for members to ask questions regarding the early release hours.
