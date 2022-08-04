goskagit

MOUNT VERNON — In an attempt to address a $7 million budget deficit, the Mount Vernon School District is making cuts to the scheduled hours of district paraeducators, in addition to cuts to various staff such as library and custodial staff.

Paraeducators will have their scheduled hours reduced by two hours on early release days — days in which students are dismissed two hours early.

— Reporter Benjamin Leung: bleung@skagitpublishing.com, 360-416-2156, Twitter: @goskagit

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.